Alpharetta signs contract to survey Wills Park

Alpharetta will work with TerraMark Land Surveying for a boundary and partial topographic survey of Wills Park. This is the next step toward improvements at the park associated with the 2021 Parks Bond.
The $95,475 contract will include a survey of the full park boundary, about 116 acres, and a detailed topographic survey of approximately 85 acres including the park area to the north of the east-west stream and the adjacent roadways.
TerraMark will also merge the 2019 survey of the Equestrian Center side of the park into their survey work to provide the city with a single survey of the entire acreage.
This survey will be used in the design of various improvements identified in the Parks Bond including the gateway entrances, the pedestrian spine, Wacky World renovations, parking expansions, stream restorations and disc golf modifications.
This step in the process is expected to take about 12 weeks.
About the Author