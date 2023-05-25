Alpharetta signs conflict waiver for Tech Alpharetta funding

Jarrard and Davis is the counsel of record for both the City of Alpharetta and the Development Authority of Alpharetta and will represent both parties to help establish partial funding of Tech Alpharetta.

In a recent action, and out of an abundance of caution, the city council approved that both the city and DAA will execute conflict waivers acknowledging and agreeing Jarrard and Davis will represent both parties.

Tech Alpharetta is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization focused on growing technology and innovation in the city and includes a Startup Incubator (Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center), tech events and a strategic board. The organization is currently accepting sponsorships and registration for their annual golf classic 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at The Manor Golf and Country Club, 15952 Manor Club Drive. Details: www.techalpharetta.com.