Alpharetta selling bricks to fund Wacky World playground update

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago
X

Alpharetta is raising money to help fund the community-rebuild of the Wacky World playground in Wills Park. The public can now purchase commemorative bricks for $250-$300 depending on the design and wording.

Like similar projects in nearby cities, this fundraiser offers the community a way to memorialize their contribution to the project for generations to come.

The Wacky World Playground in Wills Park was built by 2,673 volunteers in just 6 days in 1997. The city is now planning to remodel the wooden castle playground with the help of the community in the spring of 2024.

Citizens who helped build the first playground can also pickup salvaged pickets purchased for the first build.

Donations, sponsorship opportunities, picket information or to order a brick: www.wackyworld.org. Questions: hello@wackyworld.org or 678-697-6048.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Phil Skinner

Once incarcerated, Georgian works to expand education for those in prison

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot near SW Atlanta nightclub
1h ago

Credit: A&E

A&E’s ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ hunts for iconic memorabilia
1h ago

Credit: AP

Rising political threats take US into uncharted territory as 2024 election looms
11h ago

Credit: AP

Rising political threats take US into uncharted territory as 2024 election looms
11h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Triple-digit heat indexes, evening showers
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Roswell Housing Authority

Roswell to provide temp space for Roswell Housing Authority
1h ago
Johns Creek encourages comprehensive plan update review
4h ago
Roswell approves $2M/year to design public safety facilities
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
23h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top