Alpharetta selling bricks to fund Wacky World playground update

Alpharetta is raising money to help fund the community-rebuild of the Wacky World playground in Wills Park. The public can now purchase commemorative bricks for $250-$300 depending on the design and wording.

Like similar projects in nearby cities, this fundraiser offers the community a way to memorialize their contribution to the project for generations to come.

The Wacky World Playground in Wills Park was built by 2,673 volunteers in just 6 days in 1997. The city is now planning to remodel the wooden castle playground with the help of the community in the spring of 2024.

Citizens who helped build the first playground can also pickup salvaged pickets purchased for the first build.

Donations, sponsorship opportunities, picket information or to order a brick: www.wackyworld.org. Questions: hello@wackyworld.org or 678-697-6048.