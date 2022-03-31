Alpharetta seeks input on Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan

Alpharetta is asking for public input on the city’s latest draft of its comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan now through April 7. The city’s last update was adopted in 2019.
Alpharetta’s Transition Plan outlines how the city complies with the ADA, details existing barriers to accessibility, and lays out a plan for future ADA updates and improvements.
Input from Alpharetta residents and other members of the public plays an important role in development of this transition plan and the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility.
Download and review the 2022 Draft ADA Transition Plan at www.alpharetta.ga.us/ada. Email feedback to James Drinkard at jdrinkard@alpharetta.ga.us by Thursday, April 7.
Following public input, the Draft 2022 ADA Transition Plan will be presented to the Alpharetta City Council for adoption during its regular meeting on April 18.
