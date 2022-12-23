ajc logo
Alpharetta seeking volunteers for homeless count

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Each year, volunteers and public officials stretch across Alpharetta and all of Fulton County to conduct the federally mandated Homeless Point in Time count.

The effort, directed by Fulton and the Fulton County Continuum of Care, attempts to determine the number of homeless in the community. At the same time, volunteers gather important information used to develop strategies for reducing homelessness and help provide essential services for those living without a permanent residence.

The Point in Time count will be conducted January 23 through 27. Volunteers will be trained prior to going into the field and each team will be accompanied by a public safety officer and a professional staff member while conducting the count.

Information: Homeless Division of the Fulton County Department of Community Development at HomelessInfo@fultoncountyga.gov.

