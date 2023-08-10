BreakingNews
Alpharetta seeking volunteer coaches

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago
The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services Department is seeking residents interested in becoming volunteer coaches. Opportunities are available for a wide range of activities and sports for all age groups based at Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road.

For a sampling of the many activities offered by the city, the public can view the city’s upcoming recreation and cultural programs and activities for the school year. The 2023-2024 guide includes arts and cultural programs, athletic leagues and lessons, health and wellness programs, special events, and winter and spring break camps. Copies of the guide will be available inside the city’s main recreation facilities and at https://adobe.ly/4745lNk.

Interested coaches can contact wprcprograms@alpharetta.ga.us or 678-297-6130 to get started.

In addition to athletic coaching, Alpharetta is always seeking volunteers to help with a wide range of activities including the community agriculture program, cultural arts program, historical society, junior women’s club, garden club and many others. Information: www.alpharetta.ga.us/community/services/volunteerism.

