More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
Alpharetta seeking feedback on Union Hill Park design

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

Alpharetta has released an updated design for Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail.

Currently, the 11-acre park includes an outdoor pop up skate park, as well as a covered roller hockey rink, access to the Big Creek Greenway and combined restroom and concession stand available for rental.

Under the 2021 Parks Bond Referendum, the city proposed dedicating $3.25 million to recreating Union Hill Park as a recreational and gathering space to better meet the needs of current and future Alpharetta residents.

The new concept design includes plans for a “reimagined” parking lot, paving area for cyclists and cyclist trail access, a new park entryway, shade structure, play areas with swings and slides, and a future art installation.

The city invites the public to provide input via a very brief survey on the new design at http://bit.ly/3Jcp56G.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
