Alpharetta seeking feedback on Union Hill Park design

Alpharetta has released an updated design for Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail.
Currently, the 11-acre park includes an outdoor pop up skate park, as well as a covered roller hockey rink, access to the Big Creek Greenway and combined restroom and concession stand available for rental.
Under the 2021 Parks Bond Referendum, the city proposed dedicating $3.25 million to recreating Union Hill Park as a recreational and gathering space to better meet the needs of current and future Alpharetta residents.
The new concept design includes plans for a “reimagined” parking lot, paving area for cyclists and cyclist trail access, a new park entryway, shade structure, play areas with swings and slides, and a future art installation.
The city invites the public to provide input via a very brief survey on the new design at http://bit.ly/3Jcp56G.
