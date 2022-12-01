Alpharetta residents to provide input on Waters Road bridge replacement

GDOT engineers have been working with Alpharetta to replace the aging bridge, which does not meet current design standards for load carrying capacity and has posted weight restrictions.

The proposed replacement is an approximately 85-foot-long single span PSC beam bridge with concrete deck on the existing alignment. The typical section of the proposed bridge consists of two 11-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), 3-foot-wide gutters, 6-foot 6-inch-wide sidewalks, and 1-foot 2 ½-inch wide parapets on each side of the bridge.