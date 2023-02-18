X
Alpharetta residents to comment on trails headed to Big Creek Greenway

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Milton is building new multi-use trails to connect their residents to the Big Creek Greenway. One of these pathways will run along Cogburn Road, passing by Alpharetta’s North Park with minimal impact to the park’s right-of-way just near the roadway.

Because Milton will be using federal funds for the project, the city is required to provide an opportunity for Alpharetta residents to offer comments regarding these minimal impacts.

Input can be sent to Milton’s Engineering Project Manager Rob Dell at robert.dell-ross@miltonga.gov through March 3.

Details on the project, including relevant documents and imagery: https://cleargov.com/.../big-creek-greenway-trail-connection.

