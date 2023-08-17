Alpharetta renews cybersecurity system

The Alpharetta City Council recently renewed the city’s contract with Verinext to provide the annual Mimecast subscription.

For $51,222 the Mimecast subscription allows the city to secure emails into and out of the email system, provides computers with web filtering and protection, and cybersecurity awareness training for city employees.

This renewal is funded in the fiscal year 2024 budget. Three quotes were obtained with the lowest quote coming from Verinext.

This is combined with Alpharetta’s membership in the Multi-State-Information Sharing and Analysis Center, which provides cybersecurity information and tools to state, local, tribal and territory governments. The city receives ongoing information from MS-ISAC and participates in nationwide meetings and cybersecurity training at no charge to the city.