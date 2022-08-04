Alpharetta renews cloud services

To keep Alpharetta’s information technology systems running smoothly and secure, the city council recently approved a $320,000 contract with SHI International to renew Microsoft Azure cloud services.
These cloud services provide a large percentage of Alpharetta’s servers and data storage and is a critical part of the city’s hybrid data center infrastructure.
Specifically, Microsoft’s Azure allows IT to manage applications across multiple clouds and locations. The service promises data, app and infrastructure security services. The city will also be able to gather, store, process, analyze and visualize data.
