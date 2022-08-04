BreakingNews
UPDATE: Busy Cobb road reopens after storm drain collapse
Alpharetta renews cloud services

Alpharetta recently approved a contract to renew Microsoft Azure cloud services. (Courtesy Microsoft Azure)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

To keep Alpharetta’s information technology systems running smoothly and secure, the city council recently approved a $320,000 contract with SHI International to renew Microsoft Azure cloud services.

These cloud services provide a large percentage of Alpharetta’s servers and data storage and is a critical part of the city’s hybrid data center infrastructure.

Specifically, Microsoft’s Azure allows IT to manage applications across multiple clouds and locations. The service promises data, app and infrastructure security services. The city will also be able to gather, store, process, analyze and visualize data.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
