Alpharetta renews agreement with Milton to share court facilities, municipal clerk

The Alpharetta City Council recently agreed to renew an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Milton to share municipal court facilities and municipal clerk services.
The cities find it financially advantageous and convenient for residents of both cities to share Milton’s municipal court facility in the Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Ga./Highway 9.
The cities also agreed to continue sharing the services of a municipal court clerk or court solicitor hired by Alpharetta. The agreement states, “Milton shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to provide substantive and meaningful input in the selection and hiring process.” Milton is then responsible for 40% of the cost for the Court Solicitor.
In a separate action, the Alpharetta City Council appointed Kelsie Mattox as City Solicitor.
