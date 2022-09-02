ajc logo
X

Alpharetta removes ‘A’ sculpture

After removing the 'A' sculpture in downtown Alpharetta, the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission will consider if the location should be included among the city's rotating art program or if it would be better to have a permanent installation at that site. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
After removing the 'A' sculpture in downtown Alpharetta, the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission will consider if the location should be included among the city's rotating art program or if it would be better to have a permanent installation at that site. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta’s ‘A’ sculpture is gone. In July, the city took over full ownership of the artwork and began evaluating if it could be repainted and revitalized. After a review indicated the sculpture was not constructed for permanent outdoor exposure, the city council voted to have the sculpture removed.

“Right now, we do not have a specific plan for what will replace ‘The A’ at the corner of Milton Avenue and Canton Street,” provided Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Director Morgan Rodgers. “Mayor and Council have requested that the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission consider the opportunity and provide suggestions as to if the location should be included among those used in our rotating art program or if it would be better to have a permanent installation at that site.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech-led research group gets $65 million to develop AI tools55m ago
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School
13h ago
Tortuga y Chango opens in Decatur for mezcal and seafood
20h ago
Georgia Power’s Vogtle spending climbs, but no new delays forecast
Georgia Power’s Vogtle spending climbs, but no new delays forecast
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
18h ago
The Latest
Alpharetta to upgrade fire station alerting system
2h ago
State Senate and House candidates will faceoff in debate moderated by Johns Creek...
21h ago
Comments welcomed on Alpharetta’s Webb Bridge Road Trail
Featured
02/21/2019 — Austell, Georgia — Apartment buildings are boarded up at Parkview Apartments, located at 360 Riverside Parkway, in Austell, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
4h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top