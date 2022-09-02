Alpharetta removes ‘A’ sculpture

Alpharetta’s ‘A’ sculpture is gone. In July, the city took over full ownership of the artwork and began evaluating if it could be repainted and revitalized. After a review indicated the sculpture was not constructed for permanent outdoor exposure, the city council voted to have the sculpture removed.
“Right now, we do not have a specific plan for what will replace ‘The A’ at the corner of Milton Avenue and Canton Street,” provided Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Director Morgan Rodgers. “Mayor and Council have requested that the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission consider the opportunity and provide suggestions as to if the location should be included among those used in our rotating art program or if it would be better to have a permanent installation at that site.”
