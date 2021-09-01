ajc logo
Alpharetta releases draft Horizon 2040 comprehensive plan

Alpharetta has released the draft Horizon 2040 comprehensive plan. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
Alpharetta has released the draft Horizon 2040 comprehensive plan. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

After months of participation by hundreds of residents, Alpharetta has released the draft Horizon 2040 comprehensive plan. Citizens may download it for review at www.alpharetta.ga.us/CompPlan and then share questions and comments with the city at Alpharetta2040@gmail.com.

A comprehensive plan is a long-range growth management tool, typically based on a 20-year period. The plan defines a city’s vision for future development by addressing housing, sense of place, transportation alternatives, mixed uses developments, natural resources, and economic growth.

The Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan will be presented before the city’s planning commission at 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 2 and before the city council at 6:30 p.m. Mon., Sept. 20 at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza. Once approved, the city with send the plan to the Department of Community Affairs and the Atlanta Regional Commission for review.

