Alpharetta releases draft Horizon 2040 comprehensive plan

A comprehensive plan is a long-range growth management tool, typically based on a 20-year period. The plan defines a city’s vision for future development by addressing housing, sense of place, transportation alternatives, mixed uses developments, natural resources, and economic growth.

The Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan will be presented before the city’s planning commission at 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 2 and before the city council at 6:30 p.m. Mon., Sept. 20 at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza. Once approved, the city with send the plan to the Department of Community Affairs and the Atlanta Regional Commission for review.