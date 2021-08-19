Alpharetta reinstates temporary outdoor permit program

Alpharetta approved a temporary outdoor operations permit program in April 2020 which allows businesses to expand outdoor seating into city right-of-way and parking spaces to prevent indoor crowding and provide safer conditions. The program was successful with around 20 participants before ending in May 2021.
To address the challenges restaurants are once again facing due to the increase in the COVID-19 incidence rate, the city council recently voted unanimously to reinstate the program for another 60 days.
There is no application fee and the city inspects/responds within 48 hours of receiving the required information. Community Development staff coordinates requested tent inspections as well as ADA compliance with the Fire Marshall.
Last year the city also permitted extra banners so the public could easily identify which businesses were open. They are not allowing additional banners as part of this reinstated program.