Alpharetta ready for Wills Park design phase

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta is moving ahead with plans for the design phase of the Wills Park Improvements and Wills Park Equestrian Center Improvements. The city council recently approved a $1,810,400 plan with Barge Design Solutions for design of the two projects.

The key goals for the Wills Park Improvements project include renovating the Wacky World Playground, replacing the existing restroom building near Wacky World with a larger restroom facility, creating gateway entrances at the corner of Old Milton Parkway and Roswell Street and at the corner of Old Milton Parkway and Wills Road, creating a pedestrian pathway through the center of the park, renovating Waggy World Dog Park and expanding parking in the vicinity of Wacky World.

Key goals for the Equestrian Center include improving stormwater runoff, expanding the existing arena south of the newly constructed arena, reconfiguring and revamping parking, replacing and reconfiguring the existing barns, improving pathways throughout the site for pedestrians, horses and vehicles, providing a new lunging pen, providing a wider, gateway entrance and providing shade pavilions and seating terraces around the arenas.

