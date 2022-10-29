Alpharetta ready for Wills Park design phase

The key goals for the Wills Park Improvements project include renovating the Wacky World Playground, replacing the existing restroom building near Wacky World with a larger restroom facility, creating gateway entrances at the corner of Old Milton Parkway and Roswell Street and at the corner of Old Milton Parkway and Wills Road, creating a pedestrian pathway through the center of the park, renovating Waggy World Dog Park and expanding parking in the vicinity of Wacky World.

Key goals for the Equestrian Center include improving stormwater runoff, expanding the existing arena south of the newly constructed arena, reconfiguring and revamping parking, replacing and reconfiguring the existing barns, improving pathways throughout the site for pedestrians, horses and vehicles, providing a new lunging pen, providing a wider, gateway entrance and providing shade pavilions and seating terraces around the arenas.