Alpharetta rainout line keeps public informed when weather is iffy

Dodging showers? Wondering if that outdoor concert or soccer games has been cancelled? Alpharetta residents can download the free Rainout Line app to check on local events and receive notifications related to weather, schedule or activity changes.

Once you download the app, search for Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services then highlight/star items as your favorites. Favorites allow you to save the rainout lines you want to follow. You can also highlight/bell the items to receive notifications on your device when a status has changed.

Nearby cities also using the app for scheduling updates are Roswell and Johns Creek. CornholeATL and ATL Bocce schedules can also be found. A notice under each city or organization shows how long ago information has been updated. The app reports it does not collect location or identifiers linked to the user.