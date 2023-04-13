Alpharetta postpones decision on new homes on Mayfield Road

The Alpharetta City Council recently agreed to postpone a decision on new homes at 1580 Mayfield Road. At the March 27 council meeting, a representative from KJ Luxury Homes requested the postponement to give the developer time to finalize recent changes to the plan made in coordination with residents and the HOAs in Harrington Falls and Gransley neighborhoods.
Based on public comments from these nearby communities, the number of lots on the site plan was reduced from seven to five lots and the applicant will provide buffers adjacent to the neighborhoods. Other changes to the plan include providing an earthen detention pond, fencing and landscaping the detention pond, requiring side-entry garages, providing sanitary sewer access to off-site homes adjoining the property, and providing similar streetlights and street furniture to Harrington Falls.
KJ Luxury Homes is expected to return after 30 days to resubmit their plans for council approval.
