Alpharetta police warning Android phone users of glitch that can prevent 911 calls

According to an article on Tech.co, the flaw was discovered when an Android user had trouble contacting an ambulance for their grandmother. “According to Google, there was an ‘unintended interaction’ taking place between the Microsoft Teams app and the Android operating system on the user’s phone. Only users with Android 10+ have the capacity to be affected by the bug.”

Android users who have the Microsoft Teams app are being urged to download an update to repair the glitch that was preventing 911 calls dialed from the device. The Teams update can be found in the app store.