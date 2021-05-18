ajc logo
Alpharetta police offering residential watch program

Homeowners in Alpharetta concerned with public safety are encouraged to schedule an HOA meeting with Alpharetta Department of Public Safety's Residential Watch Officer. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Homeowners in Alpharetta concerned with public safety are encouraged to schedule an HOA meeting with Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Residential Watch Officer Sarrantonio at vsarrantonio@alpharetta.ga.us.

Sarrantonio will speak to homeowner associations and community members either in person or virtually to discuss things such as: neighborhood concerns, safety tips, resources available and more.

Like the national Neighborhood Watch program, Alpharetta’s program is designed to help homeowners work together to reduce crime. Topics discussed include ways to make your home less vulnerable to criminals including advice about lighting, locks, landscaping, and surveillance technology.

