Alpharetta police invite public comment for reaccreditation

Those attending will be able to comment on public safety issues and the service provided by Alpharetta’s public safety professionals.

Those who cannot attend the session but would like to comment may do so between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 by calling 678-297-6194. Written comments may be submitted to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 22030-2215.