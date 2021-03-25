Alpharetta police invite public comment for reaccreditation

The Alpharetta Police Department will virtually host a team of law enforcement professionals from around the country who will be assessing all aspects of the department’s police operations and management. As part of the virtual reaccreditation assessment, a public information and comment session will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at www.zoom.us/j/92461489232.
Those attending will be able to comment on public safety issues and the service provided by Alpharetta’s public safety professionals.
Those who cannot attend the session but would like to comment may do so between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 by calling 678-297-6194. Written comments may be submitted to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 22030-2215.
Phone and public information session comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s 480 standards of operations. Copies of the standards are available at the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety or www.calea.org.