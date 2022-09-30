Alpharetta police hoping grant will help training

Funds will be used to purchase a virtual reality training system to provide realistic scenario-based training focusing on enhancing use of force/de-escalation training. The $47,500 system allows trainers to completely immerse officers in realistic scenarios. Officers learn to develop and improve their verbal and tactical skills to de-escalate situations without using higher levels of force.

If the grant is awarded, APD will also purchase Simunition equipment to build on the de-escalation/use of force VR training. This $7,540 equipment will help officers train in real-life scenarios with live simulated victims and suspects that may or may not be armed. This allows officers to feel the stress when a suspect pulls a Simunition gun on them and feel the pain if they are shot with the Simunition training round.