ajc logo
X

Alpharetta police hoping grant will help training

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Alpharetta’s City Council recently gave approval to the Alpharetta Police Department to seek a FY 2023 Law Enforcement Training Program Grant. Alpharetta police hope to use the funds for two training initiatives.

Funds will be used to purchase a virtual reality training system to provide realistic scenario-based training focusing on enhancing use of force/de-escalation training. The $47,500 system allows trainers to completely immerse officers in realistic scenarios. Officers learn to develop and improve their verbal and tactical skills to de-escalate situations without using higher levels of force.

If the grant is awarded, APD will also purchase Simunition equipment to build on the de-escalation/use of force VR training. This $7,540 equipment will help officers train in real-life scenarios with live simulated victims and suspects that may or may not be armed. This allows officers to feel the stress when a suspect pulls a Simunition gun on them and feel the pain if they are shot with the Simunition training round.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings19h ago

Jimmy Carter: Man of the People
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

OPINION: Buckhead cityhood isn’t on the ballot, but Bill White isn’t done yet
3h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
3h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

The Jolt: A test for Kemp as Hurricane Ian nears Georgia coast
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton commissioner shares county side in LOST fight with cities
2h ago
Alpharetta accepts $15,000 grant for Music Match
15h ago
North Fulton CID elects 3 new officers
16h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top