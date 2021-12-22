Hamburger icon
Alpharetta police asking residents to join Neighbors App by Ring

Detectives with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety are encouraging the public to download the Neighbors by Ring app to help solve crimes. (Courtesy Ring)
Detectives with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety are encouraging the public to download the Neighbors by Ring app to help solve crimes. (Courtesy Ring)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has posted a plea from their police detectives encouraging the public to take advantage of a free resource to help solve crimes. The Neighbors Public Safety Service app by Ring helps detectives build leads, investigate cases and solve crimes.

The app allows real-time crime and safety alerts from neighbors and public safety agencies. Police can share footage of a suspect to help the community identify potential criminals and can help police identify and locate missing persons.

The system works with any camera (residents don’t need Ring equipment), allows requests from detectives and gives homeowners the ability to share any desired video footage directly with police.

The free app is available to download in the Apple app stores and through Google Play.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
