Alpharetta plans 4% increase for trash pickup

Alpharetta residents are facing a 4% increase in their residential garbage collection bills starting with July service.
Last year, the city covered a portion of an increase charged by Republic Services using monies from the solid waste fund, but that balance is now depleted, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said.
Republic Services hauls trash, recycling and yard waste from 24,000 residences.
The city is looking into an alternative service for its glass recycling program. If that happens before the increase goes into effect there would be less of an increase, Drinkard added.
Otherwise, starting July 1, service for waste pickup from a 95-gallon bin will increase $5 per month to $30.65; service for a 68-gallon bin would increase $4.65 to $28.93. Collection for senior citizens would increase $2.62 to $15.91.
