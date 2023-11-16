Alpharetta planning longest continuous outdoor mural trail in the world

Credit: Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission

Credit: Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
0 minutes ago

The North Fulton Rotary Club has been given approval from the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission for a mural project to beautify raised manholes along the Big Creek Greenway. Local high school students, under the guidance of a professional muralist, will paint nine raised concrete maintenance holes (also known as turrets or manholes) with murals along the trails beginning at the Haynes Bridge Road entrance.

The rotary club has already received permission from the Fulton County Department of Public Works to paint the maintenance holes to support the “Turrets to Treasures” beautification project.

The initiative will emphasize the importance of the water infrastructure system and demonstrate a collective commitment to protect water resources.

Fulton County will provide paint materials and tools and Alpharetta will remove weeds and grass along the bottom of each maintenance hole to provide access to each site for painting.

The rotary club plans to make this a yearly project and continue to paint maintenance holes along the greenway, making this the longest continuous mural trail in the world.

About the Author

