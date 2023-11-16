Alpharetta planning longest continuous outdoor mural trail in the world

The North Fulton Rotary Club has been given approval from the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission for a mural project to beautify raised manholes along the Big Creek Greenway. Local high school students, under the guidance of a professional muralist, will paint nine raised concrete maintenance holes (also known as turrets or manholes) with murals along the trails beginning at the Haynes Bridge Road entrance.

The rotary club has already received permission from the Fulton County Department of Public Works to paint the maintenance holes to support the “Turrets to Treasures” beautification project.

The initiative will emphasize the importance of the water infrastructure system and demonstrate a collective commitment to protect water resources.