Alpharetta planning electrical upgrades at Union Hill Park concert venue

Work crews will make electrical upgrades and repairs to the covered arena at Union Hill Park in Alpharetta.
The renovations are a small part of more than $3 million in improvements planned for the park once design work is completed.
The Alpharetta City Council earlier this week approved an $86,000 agreement with Meer Electrical Contractors for electrical repairs to the covered arena. The arena has become a multipurpose venue and a second home for the popular Home by Dark concert series.
Meer crews will replace broken fixtures with more efficient LED lighting, add power outlets, update electrical panels, replace exhaust fans and more, according to city officials.
A total of $3.25 million in renovations is planned for the 11-acre park and funded through a $29.5 million parks bond approved by voters in November 2021.
The renovation plans are being designed by Dix.Hite + Partners. The firm was awarded the design contract at a cost of $336,500 during an August council meeting.
“Once the design is approved by mayor and council, engineered/construction drawings will be prepared and a (request for proposals) issued for construction,” Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said Thursday via email.
