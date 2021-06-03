Alpharetta opens northern extension of Big Creek Greenway

Visitors to the new greenway segment, which runs from the Marconi Drive trailhead to Union Hill Park and McGinnis Ferry Road, may notice some minor construction activity until Aug. 1.

“Our contractor is working on the final electrical connections now, so the lights in the pedestrian tunnel under Windward Parkway and the lights for the pedestrian crossing at Union Hill Road may not be operating for the first couple of days,” said Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz. “Between now and the end of July they will be working on punch list items, things that we have identified that are not quite completed or finished in the way that they should be, and other minor detail work.”