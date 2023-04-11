X

Alpharetta officially opens $5 million road extension leading to Westside Parkway

Credit: Steve Hall

Credit: Steve Hall

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The North Fulton Community Improvement District formally opened the Davis Drive extension to Westside Parkway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, after a year of construction. It was created to improve safety by preventing parking lot cut-throughs in the area.

The $5 million project is a joint effort between The North Fulton CID, the city of Alpharetta, State Road & Tollway Authority, Rubenstein Partners, The Davis Group and the North Fulton CID.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by North Fulton CID Executive Director Brandon Beach. He was joined by North Fulton CID Chairman Tim Perry, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin and David Cassell, the administrator of the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank grant program which helped to fund the project.

Davis Drive intersects Mansell Road, just west of Ga. 400 and provides access to several restaurants including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Sam’s Club.

Kristin Rome Wenzeler, the deputy executive director of North Fulton CID, said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area several years ago and the incident led nearby property owners to push for the construction of the Davis Drive extension.

The extension provides a more direct connection between Westside Parkway near Top Golf and Rubenstein Partners’ office development, Sanctuary Park, as well as Mansell Road and businesses along Davis Drive.

The State Road and Tollway Authority awarded the North Fulton Community Improvement District $2 million towards the project in 2018. The project was also funded by $1 million from the North Fulton CID, $300,000 from the city of Alpharetta, as well as contributions from Rubenstein Partners for right-of-way expenses and The Davis Group for landscaping and lighting, Wenzeler said. Fulton County paid contractors more than $300,000 for necessary waterline work, she said.

The extension is expected to spur economic growth and development for new and existing businesses. The Davis Group is planning a mixed-use development on the road, according to its website.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago4h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy
19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Diverse Georgia Legislature made for awkward moments, learning experiences
7h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
20h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
20h ago
Newcastle, Chelsea will play in Atlanta
4h ago
The Latest

Roswell approves ordinance for Fulton to manage local election in November
1h ago
Johns Creek approves shoulder improvements to Parsons Road
4h ago
Milton voices needed for branding and placemaking survey
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
9h ago
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top