Alpharetta officially opens $5 million road extension leading to Westside Parkway

The North Fulton Community Improvement District formally opened the Davis Drive extension to Westside Parkway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, after a year of construction. It was created to improve safety by preventing parking lot cut-throughs in the area.
The $5 million project is a joint effort between The North Fulton CID, the city of Alpharetta, State Road & Tollway Authority, Rubenstein Partners, The Davis Group and the North Fulton CID.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by North Fulton CID Executive Director Brandon Beach. He was joined by North Fulton CID Chairman Tim Perry, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin and David Cassell, the administrator of the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank grant program which helped to fund the project.
Davis Drive intersects Mansell Road, just west of Ga. 400 and provides access to several restaurants including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Sam’s Club.
Kristin Rome Wenzeler, the deputy executive director of North Fulton CID, said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area several years ago and the incident led nearby property owners to push for the construction of the Davis Drive extension.
The extension provides a more direct connection between Westside Parkway near Top Golf and Rubenstein Partners’ office development, Sanctuary Park, as well as Mansell Road and businesses along Davis Drive.
The State Road and Tollway Authority awarded the North Fulton Community Improvement District $2 million towards the project in 2018. The project was also funded by $1 million from the North Fulton CID, $300,000 from the city of Alpharetta, as well as contributions from Rubenstein Partners for right-of-way expenses and The Davis Group for landscaping and lighting, Wenzeler said. Fulton County paid contractors more than $300,000 for necessary waterline work, she said.
The extension is expected to spur economic growth and development for new and existing businesses. The Davis Group is planning a mixed-use development on the road, according to its website.
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC