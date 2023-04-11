Alpharetta officially opens $5 million road extension leading to Westside Parkway

The extension provides a more direct connection between Westside Parkway near Top Golf and Rubenstein Partners’ office development, Sanctuary Park, as well as Mansell Road and businesses along Davis Drive.

The State Road and Tollway Authority awarded the North Fulton Community Improvement District $2 million towards the project in 2018. The project was also funded by $1 million from the North Fulton CID, $300,000 from the city of Alpharetta, as well as contributions from Rubenstein Partners for right-of-way expenses and The Davis Group for landscaping and lighting, Wenzeler said. Fulton County paid contractors more than $300,000 for necessary waterline work, she said.

The extension is expected to spur economic growth and development for new and existing businesses. The Davis Group is planning a mixed-use development on the road, according to its website.