Alpharetta, Milton to share courtroom, city clerk

Milton staff evaluated five focus areas to determine the viability of sharing physical space, IT infrastructure, cashiering, personnel, and what cost considerations should be considered when sharing these resources. The cities have determined they could meet the needs of both Alpharetta and Milton with a favorable cost-benefit to both cities.

Neither city has court sessions every day, so sharing the courtroom is feasible. Alpharetta will also share about 5,420 square feet of workspace, resulting in a 60/40 split of expenditures (with Alpharetta paying the higher). Alpharetta will pay monthly rent for the use of Milton’s court facility at $6,775 ($81,300 annually), and 40% of the court clerk’s salary and benefits annually (approximately $62,400).