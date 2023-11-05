Alpharetta, Milton to host True North 400 meeting

Credit: True North 400

Credit: True North 400

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Alpharetta and Milton will join True North 400 (formerly North Fulton CID) in discussions on the future of the Windward Parkway and Highway 9 corridors 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Alpharetta Hilton, 5775 Windward Parkway. The open house-style event includes brief overview presentations of the proposed concepts 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. that will look at ways to approach land use and transportation integration to create a walkable, multimodal transit-supportive place.

The Community Improvement District, True North 400, will present and lead a conversation on opportunities and concepts for future investments in mobility, transportation, green space and placemaking in the area.

Among their stated goals, the CID notes “As corridors are planned to receive a high-capacity transit station related to the GA 400 Express Lane project and development trends are moving away from automobile-dominated land uses, the Windward/Highway 9 area requires an updated community vision and action plan.”

Additional information: https://truenorth400.com/windward-highway-9-area.../.

About the Author

