Alpharetta, Milton to host True North 400 meeting

The Community Improvement District, True North 400, will present and lead a conversation on opportunities and concepts for future investments in mobility, transportation, green space and placemaking in the area.

Among their stated goals, the CID notes “As corridors are planned to receive a high-capacity transit station related to the GA 400 Express Lane project and development trends are moving away from automobile-dominated land uses, the Windward/Highway 9 area requires an updated community vision and action plan.”

Additional information: https://truenorth400.com/windward-highway-9-area.../.