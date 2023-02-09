X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alpharetta, Milton offer 911 text capability

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Find yourself in a dangerous situation, but don’t want to obviously call 911? Alpharetta is reminding citizens about technology introduced in May 2014 that allows anyone in Alpharetta or Milton to text 911 if they are unable to speak or if speaking could put them in danger. Cell phone users can text a trained 911 operator and receive help in the event of an emergency.

There are some limitations to the system. You cannot send photos or videos at this time, and you must know your location so a proper response can be sent. Check with your wireless service carrier to be sure they participate in the program. You will receive a bounce back message if the service is not available with your carrier. There is also no language translation service for 911.

Alpharetta is reminding residents it is always better to call 911 when you need to report an emergency and only use text to 911 as a last resort.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris
10h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris
10h ago

Credit: LAVA GOF

Atlanta comic, actor Clayton English digs into history and fallacies of ‘The War on...
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Check out the stars above in Sandy Springs Feb. 20
23h ago
Milton adding protective coating to Broadwell Pavilion
23h ago
Sandy Springs amends solid waste ordinance
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
30m ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top