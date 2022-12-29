Alpharetta making BrewABLE even more accessible

BrewABLE began as an effort to reduce the disability unemployment rate. In the summer of 2018, the group entered into a partnership with the city to establish a café in the lobby of the Alpharetta Community Center, which opened just about a year later. Brewable Café has since expanded its reach in Alpharetta and beyond through popup coffee events and online sales.

Donate and learn more about BrewABLE and their incredible “brewistas” at www.brewable.org.