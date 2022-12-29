ajc logo
Alpharetta making BrewABLE even more accessible

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta recently announced the city’s partnership with BrewABLE, a non-profit organization that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment and enrichment, will grow in the new year. Under a new agreement, BrewABLE will be able to expand its coffee shop and café beyond its current location at the Alpharetta Community Center to other city facilities and events.

BrewABLE began as an effort to reduce the disability unemployment rate. In the summer of 2018, the group entered into a partnership with the city to establish a café in the lobby of the Alpharetta Community Center, which opened just about a year later. Brewable Café has since expanded its reach in Alpharetta and beyond through popup coffee events and online sales.

Donate and learn more about BrewABLE and their incredible “brewistas” at www.brewable.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
