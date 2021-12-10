Alpharetta makes exception for new restaurant seeking alcohol license near school

Among several restrictions, to obtain an alcoholic beverage license in Alpharetta the location cannot be within 200 feet of any private residence (unless that residence sits within a commercial district), within 300 feet of any public library, within 300 feet of the property line of any church, or other place used exclusively for religious services, or within 300 feet of any school.

The location at 241 South Main St. meets all distance requirements except the distance between a school. This location is 82-feet from the Amana Academy property line.