Alpharetta little ones invited to bike storytime and safety workshop

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

With warm weather days ahead, what could be better than a free storytime and bike safety talk at the same time? Alpharetta Department of Public Safety’s Officer Amanda Clay invites families to join her for a bike-themed storytime followed by a bike safety workshop 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, April 3 at the Fulton County Library System’s Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza.

Officer Clay will have a police bike and police car on hand for kids to learn about.

As the city works to become more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, opportunities like this one help children (and adults) learn about bike safety on and off the trails.

This effort comes at the same time as the city is inviting the public to participate in a brief online survey to renew its Bike Friendly Community status through the League of American Bicyclists. Take the survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Spring23.

