Alpharetta launches new transparency portal

Alpharetta recently launched a new city projects transparency portal to make it easier for the public to stay informed about major infrastructure and capital projects. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Alpharetta recently launched a new resource to make it easier for the public to stay informed about major infrastructure and capital projects. Powered through ClearGov.com, the new city projects transparency portal allows anyone to view a list of current city projects.

For each capital improvement or transportation project, information includes full description, location, project goal, phase of the project and timeline for completion, as well as the project budget and funding source. The site also includes a space to submit questions or comments for each project.

Access to the portal is available from the city’s website by selecting the City Projects tile found below the calendar and latest news sections or at https://bit.ly/3nVjzLa.

