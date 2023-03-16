Alpharetta kids invited to design their perfect playground

The Wacky World Playground in Wills Park was built by 2,673 volunteers in just 6 days in 1997. The city is now planning to remodel the wooden castle playground with the help of the community in the spring of 2024. Alpharetta Elementary School and the Lionheart School were chosen to help design the new playground that will be built.

The event on March 28 will include light refreshments and volunteer signup opportunities, a performance by the 3rd grade AES chorus and a brief presentation by Play and Design.