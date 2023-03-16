BreakingNews
US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low
Alpharetta kids invited to design their perfect playground

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Parks and Cultural Services department is seeking children in the community to help the city imagine a new playground at Wacky World. The department is asking local kids to post their designs by tagging them on the Wacky World Community Park Rebuild Facebook page and attending the initial design reveal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Alpharetta Elementary School, 192 Mayfield Road.

The Wacky World Playground in Wills Park was built by 2,673 volunteers in just 6 days in 1997. The city is now planning to remodel the wooden castle playground with the help of the community in the spring of 2024. Alpharetta Elementary School and the Lionheart School were chosen to help design the new playground that will be built.

The event on March 28 will include light refreshments and volunteer signup opportunities, a performance by the 3rd grade AES chorus and a brief presentation by Play and Design.

