Alpharetta jail needs a new generator

The emergency power generator at the Alpharetta Detention Facility is still working, but at 20 years old, not expected to make it much longer.
As the city has been gradually replacing aging generators at several facilities, they are converting them from diesel fuel to natural gas.
According to city documents, “generators running on natural gas are less expensive to maintain and will not need to be re-fueled in the event of an extended power outage/failure.” The detention facility at 2555 Old Milton Pkwy. is the last remaining generator in the city still running on diesel fuel and not natural gas.
At a recent council meeting, the city council voted to purchase a new generator from the lowest of three companies providing pricing, Power and Energy Services, for $97,078. The city has a maintenance contract for all generators with this company which includes monthly inspections, maintenance logs, generator cleaning and a yearly load bank and tune up or manufacturer recommended maintenance for each generator.
About the Author