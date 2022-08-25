ajc logo
X

Alpharetta jail needs a new generator

Alpharetta will a purchase a new generator for the Detention Center, 2555 Old Milton Pkwy. (Google Maps)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta will a purchase a new generator for the Detention Center, 2555 Old Milton Pkwy. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

The emergency power generator at the Alpharetta Detention Facility is still working, but at 20 years old, not expected to make it much longer.

As the city has been gradually replacing aging generators at several facilities, they are converting them from diesel fuel to natural gas.

According to city documents, “generators running on natural gas are less expensive to maintain and will not need to be re-fueled in the event of an extended power outage/failure.” The detention facility at 2555 Old Milton Pkwy. is the last remaining generator in the city still running on diesel fuel and not natural gas.

At a recent council meeting, the city council voted to purchase a new generator from the lowest of three companies providing pricing, Power and Energy Services, for $97,078. The city has a maintenance contract for all generators with this company which includes monthly inspections, maintenance logs, generator cleaning and a yearly load bank and tune up or manufacturer recommended maintenance for each generator.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing8h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
10h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
7h ago
Neighbors rush to help after tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta
5h ago
Neighbors rush to help after tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta
5h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
The Latest
Roswell gets no assurance from GDOT on redesign of Historic Gateway Project
10h ago
Milton to host two budget public hearings
Sandy Springs reappointments Judge Schaefer
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top