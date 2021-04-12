ajc logo
Alpharetta invites public to 2nd Horizon 2040 public workshop

Alpharetta invites residents and business partners to a Horizon 2040 Public Workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Apr. 27 at 3625 Brookside Pkwy. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County | 56 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Alpharetta continues plans to update the city’s comprehensive plan known as Horizon 2040 with new opportunities for the public to participate in the process.

The city invites residents and business partners to a Horizon 2040 Public Workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 27 at 3625 Brookside Pkwy.

The city is looking for your ideas and opinions on its future, transportation, green space, housing and quality of life issues.

To support social distancing and safety, this event will be held outdoors and is designed as a drop-in event. Food trucks will be available on site.

Information: www.alpharetta.ga.us/compplan.

