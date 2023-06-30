Alpharetta improving sewer connections at Webb Bridge Park

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago
The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $67,245 contract with Prime Engineering for the design and permitting of a sanitary sewer connection from the Webb Bridge Park soccer field restroom building to Fulton County’s sanitary sewer system.

This juncture will be designed to accommodate future connections from the baseball field restroom building, the tennis court restroom building and the maintenance building.

As the design for converting the upper soccer fields to a synthetic surface progressed, the city’s public works department determined the existing septic system servicing the soccer field restroom building has failed. Existing soil conditions combined with the desired synthetic turf footprint are not conducive to installing a new septic system.

Survey work is expected to be complete by July 19. Design and permitting should be completed within 157 calendar days after completion of the survey.

