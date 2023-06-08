X

Alpharetta hoping grant will help purchase bulletproof vests

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety will be applying with the U.S. Department of Justice for the 2023 Bullet Proof Vest Grant.

The program helps law enforcement agencies purchase body armor for their officers. When approved, the program reimburses up to half the purchase price of new, approved ballistic vests. Applications are accepted annually, and awards must be used within two years. Alpharetta has applied for this grant annually for over 10 years, generally receiving 60-100% of the requested amount.

The department estimates needing 40 new vests through the end of 2023 based on expiration dates of current vests (which carry a maximum-permitted five-year warranty) and forecasted new hiring. New ballistic armor costs approximately $750-$1,107 per set, depending on the level of protection. The total cost for 40 vests is approximately $44,320.

If the grant is awarded, the city will be required to provide a 50% match totaling $17,000 bringing the total to $34,000. The 2023 grant limits the number of vests requested to the maximum amount of $850 per vest (40 vests at $850 totals $34,000).

The Public Safety Department will also be able to use about $8,000 remaining from a 2021 grant for these purchases.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney3h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers
10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
5h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: ...

Milton Zumba program to have Bollywood theme
6h ago
Sandy Springs awards new contract for city park landscaping
23h ago
Atlanta Gas Light awards bill payment grants to seniors
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
5h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top