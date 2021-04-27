Alpharetta hiring teens and young adults for summer jobs

The city is hiring front desk staff, cashiers, lifeguards and camp counselors to fill positions at the city’s parks and camps. Most positions start between $10 and $12.50 per hour. Candidates must be willing to work varying hours, including afternoons, evenings, weekends and/or holidays as assigned.

Lifeguards must be able to pass or be in possession of certifications in First Aid training that includes, lifeguarding, swimming & water safety, CPR for infant, child, and adult and Automated External Defibrillator. This training must be from the American Red Cross or American Heart Association or attend paid training with the city of Alpharetta.