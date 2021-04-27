ajc logo
Alpharetta hiring teens and young adults for summer jobs

Alpharetta is seeking college students and teens to fill several summer jobs as front desk staff, cashiers, lifeguards and camp counselors. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Alpharetta is seeking college students and teens ages 16 and older to fill several summer job positions.

The city is hiring front desk staff, cashiers, lifeguards and camp counselors to fill positions at the city’s parks and camps. Most positions start between $10 and $12.50 per hour. Candidates must be willing to work varying hours, including afternoons, evenings, weekends and/or holidays as assigned.

Lifeguards must be able to pass or be in possession of certifications in First Aid training that includes, lifeguarding, swimming & water safety, CPR for infant, child, and adult and Automated External Defibrillator. This training must be from the American Red Cross or American Heart Association or attend paid training with the city of Alpharetta.

Details and to apply: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alpharetta.

