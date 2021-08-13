Alpharetta gives go-ahead for electric bikes on Big Creek Greenway

Electric bikes are now allowed on Alpharetta Big Creek Greenway.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Alpharetta Recreation and Parks Commission agreed to give electric bike riders use of the eight-mile path from Windward Parkway to Mansell Road.
Cyclists on electric bikes had been prohibited from using Alpharetta’s section of the Greenway, which could cause frustration for riders wanting to travel from Roswell to Forsyth County on the concrete path, Recreation and Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said. Electric bikes known as ebikes are permitted in those communities.
During the Tuesday meeting, Rodgers said Alpharetta hadn’t been in compliance with the state law which allows class 1 and 2 electric bikes to use paved paths up to 20 mph.
He asked the commission to agree to allow ebikes on the Greenway or call on City Council to enact an ordinance officially prohibiting them.
Some commission members said they were concerned about safety on the usually crowded Greenway path with the addition of ebikes. The members agreed to ask for a report of ebike incidents in six months from the Alpharetta police bike patrol.
“I don’t think it’s enforceable,” commission member Arijit Saha said. “ ... I think there will be more electric bikes out there ... and that for me means it’s less safe for families and children and even my parents walking down there... It’s already crowded.”
Saha said that on a Tuesday night 50-60 cyclists on traditional bikes are usually on the Greenway. “It’s a slippery slope for me,” he added.
The speed limit has been 15 mph and Rodgers said there would be no sign changes to indicate the limit has increased to 20 mph.