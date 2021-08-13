Alpharetta gives go-ahead for electric bikes on Big Creek Greenway

Some commission members said they were concerned about safety on the usually crowded Greenway path with the addition of ebikes. The members agreed to ask for a report of ebike incidents in six months from the Alpharetta police bike patrol.

“I don’t think it’s enforceable,” commission member Arijit Saha said. “ ... I think there will be more electric bikes out there ... and that for me means it’s less safe for families and children and even my parents walking down there... It’s already crowded.”

Saha said that on a Tuesday night 50-60 cyclists on traditional bikes are usually on the Greenway. “It’s a slippery slope for me,” he added.

The speed limit has been 15 mph and Rodgers said there would be no sign changes to indicate the limit has increased to 20 mph.