Alpharetta gardeners having positive impact on endangered pollinators

Credit: Georgia Pollinator Partnership

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Farm at Old Rucker Farm is bragging on local gardeners thanks to the results of the Southeast Pollinator Census Program. According to recent data, local efforts are making a difference when it comes to pollinators and pollinator gardens in Georgia.

The Georgia Pollinator Partnership began in 2009 to educate and inform the public about pollinator conservation and to support pollinator conservation research and habitat restoration. The nonprofit has created a pollinator garden map that shows registered gardens in North Fulton.

The public can register their own gardens or learn more about how to get involved at www.gapp.org/register-your-garden-now/

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
