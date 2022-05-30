Alpharetta finalist for city administrator job has history in north Fulton

Christopher Lagerbloom, currently city manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the sole finalist for the position, a city statement said. He would replace Robert Regus who has served in the role for 23 years and is set to retire on Aug. 7.

Alpharetta City Council will hold a special called meeting at noon Tuesday to vote on the hiring of Lagerbloom as new city administrator. In that role he would oversee city operations including police and fire departments.