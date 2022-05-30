ajc logo
Alpharetta finalist for city administrator job has history in north Fulton

Combined ShapeCaption
North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A former Alpharetta cop is set to return as city administrator.

Christopher Lagerbloom, currently city manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the sole finalist for the position, a city statement said. He would replace Robert Regus who has served in the role for 23 years and is set to retire on Aug. 7.

Alpharetta City Council will hold a special called meeting at noon Tuesday to vote on the hiring of Lagerbloom as new city administrator. In that role he would oversee city operations including police and fire departments.

Before his time in Florida, Lagerbloom was city manager of Milton and separately an Alpharetta police officer rising in the ranks to captain.

If hired, Lagerbloom would begin work Aug. 8 and earn an annual salary of $250,000, according to his employment contract provided by Alpharetta. The city would also provide a housing allowance of $3,000 for 10 months as well as moving expenses.

In addition, the new city administrator would receive a car allowance of $800 per month, the contract reads.

Lagerbloom has been city manager of Fort Lauderdale since 2019 and moved into that role after serving as assistant city manager for nearly three years.

He left a career in Milton in 2016 for the Florida post. Lagerbloom was city manager of Milton for seven years and had previously served as police and fire chief when the city incorporated in 2006.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

12h ago
