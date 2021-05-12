Alpharetta fashion show, brunch to support small businesses, charity

The event will begin with brunch bites and beverages from ACC’s local, chef-driven restaurants, followed by the fashion show beginning around 1 p.m. Each participating ACC fashion retailer will present capsule collections of up to six looks in various categories, such as date night, vacation or loungewear.

During the ACC Spring Fling, Commerce, Market and North Broad Streets will be closed to pedestrian-only traffic. Runway and guest seating will stretch down Commerce Street, while restaurant pop-ups will be placed along Market Street.