Alpharetta fashion show, brunch to support small businesses, charity

Alpharetta City Center will host its first “ACC Spring Fling,” a community-driven fashion show and brunch designed to highlight small businesses in downtown Alpharetta noon to 2 p.m. Sun., May 16. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to North Fulton Community Charities.
The event will begin with brunch bites and beverages from ACC’s local, chef-driven restaurants, followed by the fashion show beginning around 1 p.m. Each participating ACC fashion retailer will present capsule collections of up to six looks in various categories, such as date night, vacation or loungewear.
During the ACC Spring Fling, Commerce, Market and North Broad Streets will be closed to pedestrian-only traffic. Runway and guest seating will stretch down Commerce Street, while restaurant pop-ups will be placed along Market Street.
Tickets are available for 120 guests at $45 each, which includes front row seating during the runway display, six food-tasting tickets and a swag bag. Pod-style seating will be arranged along Commerce Street, with tables and chairs set up to accommodate up to seven people in each socially distanced pod. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place throughout the event.
Details and tickets: www.tinyurl.com/AACSpringFling.