Alpharetta ethics panel decides complaint against arts commissioner has weight, warrants hearing

In documents submitted to Alpharetta, artist Jennifer Sutton states that Andrews used his position as vice chairman of the Cultural Arts Commission to intimidate and threaten her business. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

In documents submitted to Alpharetta, artist Jennifer Sutton states that Andrews used his position as vice chairman of the Cultural Arts Commission to intimidate and threaten her business.

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Members of the Alpharetta Board of Ethics approved a hearing date for a complaint against the vice chairman of the Cultural Arts Commission for possible violation of the city’s code of ethics.

During a Tuesday meeting to review the complaint, the five-member panel weighed whether the alleged actions of Gene Andrews rose to a level of seriousness. In a 3-2 vote, they decided a complaint by artist Jennifer Sutton is justified and not “frivolous.”

In documents submitted to Alpharetta, artist Jennifer Sutton states that Andrews used his position as vice chairman of the Cultural Arts Commission to intimidate and threaten her business.

Sutton and Andrews did not attend the meeting.

The hearing in which they are expected to appear is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

Alpharetta arts commission member subject of ethics investigation

Their original business and disagreement was not a city matter and related to contractual terms for Sutton transporting artwork belonging to Andrews’ client to New York City earlier in the summer. A copy of argumentative text messages between Sutton and Andrews appears to show the commission member referring to his Alpharetta position.

In response to the complaint, Andrews has said that he was referring to his knowledge of art and the law.

The Cultural Arts Commission advises Alpharetta on purchasing works of art, as well as enrichment programs and performances to implement. The commission meets about once per month and members are each paid a monthly amount of $50 to serve, according to the city.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

