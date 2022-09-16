Alpharetta ethics panel decides complaint against arts commissioner has weight, warrants hearing

Explore Alpharetta arts commission member subject of ethics investigation

Their original business and disagreement was not a city matter and related to contractual terms for Sutton transporting artwork belonging to Andrews’ client to New York City earlier in the summer. A copy of argumentative text messages between Sutton and Andrews appears to show the commission member referring to his Alpharetta position.

In response to the complaint, Andrews has said that he was referring to his knowledge of art and the law.

The Cultural Arts Commission advises Alpharetta on purchasing works of art, as well as enrichment programs and performances to implement. The commission meets about once per month and members are each paid a monthly amount of $50 to serve, according to the city.