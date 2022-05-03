BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Investigation into fiery crash shuts down I-285 ramp in Fulton
Alpharetta denies Founders Hall parking solution

Alpharetta recently denied a request from the developers of Founders Hall to allow 14 off-site parking spaces on a nearby property. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
4 minutes ago

With parking at a premium in downtown Alpharetta, the city recently denied a request from the developers of Founders Hall to allow 14 off-site parking spaces on a nearby property.

The site, at 63 South Main Street, is required to have 76 parking spaces to accommodate the three-story, 27,000-square-foot mixed-use building. Their current plan only includes 62 spaces.

To satisfy the minimum parking requirements, South Main Development Partners requested a parking special exception to allow remaining 14 required parking spaces to be off-site on the former Hardees lot at 91 South Main St.

Alpharetta’s city council acknowledged their support for the new development but was reluctant to approve the request. Council Member Jason Binder stated, “I don’t think it’s government’s job to provide solutions for you on this one.”

Mayor Jim Gilvin added that while they are grateful for the business’ investment in the city, “The city is no longer able to subsidize parking with taxpayer dollars,”

