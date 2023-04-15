X

Alpharetta creates Crabapple overlay district

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

Approximately nine acres of land in the Crabapple area is in Alpharetta, with the remaining in Milton. Milton has established and is implementing their vision for Crabapple, which promotes the area as Milton’s downtown. To help create a cohesive look and vision for the area, the Alpharetta City Council recently adopted an overlay district to ensure compatibility with Milton’s vision for Crabapple.

The approved Crabapple Overlay addresses regulations related to site design standards, streetscapes, parking and loading, landscaping and screening, building design and street furniture.

For example, Alpharetta’s overlay calls for 10-foot wide sidewalks on Crabapple and Barnwell roads and 5-foot sidewalks on Marstrow Road, Arklow Drive, and any new streets to match those in Milton.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
