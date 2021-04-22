Alpharetta continues shaping comprehensive plan, next meeting Apr. 27

Alpharetta continues work to create an updated comprehensive plan, known as Horizon 2040, with the next in a series of community meetings 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 27 at 3625 Brookside Parkway in the amenity area.
Through this series of public workshops, online surveys, and other tools, the city is working to engage the community’s concerns and ideas.
The resulting five-year comprehensive plan will shape the city’s goals and vision for land use, housing, economic development, broadband services, and transportation as well as an action plan for achieving those goals. The plan also serves as the basis for the city council’s decisions on future rezoning and variance applications.
Details: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaHorizon2040.