Alpharetta considering privately funded dog park

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council was recently presented with an opportunity to consider a privately funded dog park at Webb Bridge Park.

The local Mulroy family has verbally committed $50,000 to cover most of the estimated $53,285 project cost. Since the council gave verbal approval to continue developing the plan, the Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department discussed covering the remaining $3,285.

The initial concept includes two access gates and two connected fenced-in areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs.

